It takes one decision that changes a person's life forever. At the age of 18, Mackenzie Thompson moved to Sydney from Tasmania to complete his higher education. At 20, he lost his job and moved back to his mother's place for a year. After reading a lot of books on business, Mackenzie decided to start his venture. With several ups and downs, he established himself as a successful entrepreneur in the world of Facebook Marketplace.

Mackenzie Thompson started his entrepreneurial journey with an E-Commerce business. However, the business didn't thrive well enough, and he had to drop it later. During that time, Mackenzie learned about Facebook Marketplace and decided to pursue it. It turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life. Today, the entrepreneur runs a tech automation software that allows people to dropship on Facebook Marketplace.

The business growth impacted entrepreneur Mackenzie Thompson's success, and he became a trusted name in the Facebook Marketplace sector. Currently, he handles clients from various parts of the world and helps them achieve an average 5-10x ROI weekly and sales from day one. The entrepreneur's agency carries out more than 50 orders a day per store with the new Facebook shops feature.

From moving to a new place to losing a job to not achieving success in his first business, entrepreneur Mackenzie Thompson has faced many challenges. But today, he knows how to handle setbacks and stay motivated. When asked what keeps him encouraged and focused on his dreams, Mackenzie answers, "My goals and ambitions keep me motivated. To live a life of purpose, travel and accomplish many feats in many areas, not just business. Business is one aspect of life, I want to travel to every country in the world, reach B2 fluency in multiple languages, obtain my BJJ black belt, scale my company to $100M revenue p/a, take care of my family and friends and meet other incredible and and talented people and learn from them."