Nushrratt took to showing off a well-styled pantsuit moment. A Deepika Nagpal cold shoulder green ruffle pantsuit was paired off with a high ponytail. She was recently seen in Chhalaang. For the promotions, Nushrratt along with her fashion stylist Nidhi Jeswani roped in a stunning style play featuring stripes, pantsuit, colour-blocking finery. With this pantsuit look, Nushrratt retains the fine style temperament. Pantsuits with their varied contemporary forms is now a wardrobe must have and a much endorsed viable celebrity vibe. With its sleek sleeveless style replete with ruffles and a cold shoulder cut, Nushrratt 's pantsuit effort was pretty, petite and peppy, just like her.

Nushrratt courted recognition with the sleeper hits Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise in 2011, 2015 and the 2018 film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In a short span of time, Nushrratt 's experimental stints with fashion are loved with a signature nonchalance that allows her accepting bouquets and brickbats with equal elan. Here's a closer look at her pantsuit moment. Nushrratt Bharucha Dishing Out Some Casual Fashion Goals with her New Outfit for Chhalaang Promotions.

Nushhratt Bharucha - Pantsuit Chicness

It was a shamrock green suit by Deepika Nagpal worth Rs.13,800 featuring a ruffle cold shoulder blazer and straight pants. A sleek high ponytail, statement gold earrings and mildly pink eyelids, nude lips and a pair of vinyl strap sandals completed her look. Nushrratt Bharucha Dishing Out Some Casual Fashion Goals with her New Outfit for Chhalaang Promotions.

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhalaang, a social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta released on Amazon Prime on 13th November 2020. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

