Bollywood's numero uno actress currently, Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday on March 15. This year the celebration will be extra special for the actress as she will celebrate it with her daughter Raha for the very first time. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has only grown as a performer since her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. And while the actor in her continues to excite us, the fashionista that she is, also strikes a chord with us from time to time. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Whose Black and White Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

With the help of her ace stylist, Ami Patel, Alia has often stunned us with her charismatic appearances. The Highway beauty likes keeping things simple and will rarely make any bold statements. She likes her ethnic suits as much as she adores her cutesy dresses. And while her red carpet outings were earlier restricted to Bollywood events alone, now the actress is eyeing Hollywood with her debut movie, Heart of Stone. And going by her previous attempts, we are patiently waiting to see how she styles herself to make a mark on Hollywood fashion critics and media. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Beauties in Pretty Striped Dresses!

And while that's still some months away, let's reminisce about some other red-carpet avatars of hers to date.

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!

