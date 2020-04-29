Athiya Shetty Is Having a Lazy White Tee-Denim Kinda Chic Day!

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty is our favourite millennial #GirlCrush! A bonafide fashionista, Athiya engages us consciously with her innately sartorial style game. Her easy and effortless style offerings always strike a chord. Amid lockdown, Athiya has taken to Instagram to regale us with her stay at home shenanigans. While her love for striped outfits is the hallmark of her fashion arsenal, she does greet the monochrome an occasional hello! Her recent selfie series on Instagram had her flaunting stripes. While her Facetime photoshoot had her picking up a casual and a chic white shirt. Giving us a peek into her lazy lockdown moment but with a chic vibe, Athiya posted a picture on Instagram. We love how her white tee-light denim look is just perfect! All of 27, Athiya is genetically blessed with a towering lithe frame, doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline and long tresses. She may be a few films old but she has tapped and carved a niche for herself by blending comfort with style, never missing a chance to dole out one fabulous look after another.

Not the one to jump aboard the trend bandwagon, Athiya strides into the fashion riddled scene with subtle confidence in tow and does her thing. Furthermore, affable nature and a salient style game accompany as she makes looking nothing less than stunning a regular affair. Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal.

Athiya Shetty - Lazy But Chic Kinda Day

A white tee, faded and ripped blue denim, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. The backdrop of paintings was perfect for this picture! Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.