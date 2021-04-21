Not much is discussed about Athiya Shetty and her sartorial attempts. While she's trying to find her place in Bollywood, let's take a moment to appreciate her styling sense, that's anything but dull or boring. Athiya is rather particular about what she wears and her choices are simply the best. From her casual wardrobe to her red carpet one, her delightful offerings have often wooed our hearts and left us wanting for more. We personally adore her personal sense of fashion for it's like a fresh breath of air. Athiya Shetty Embarked on a Repurposing Spree Using Her Mother’s Outfits for the Brides Today Photoshoot!

We recently came across her beautiful pictures in a rust maxi dress. While her golden hour pics were truly beautiful, we were also inclined towards her beautiful dress by Self Portrait. It was an extremely comfortable design, something that we'd personally like to own someday. With an easy-breezy silhouette and a softer hue, the outfit was apt for the summer season and the crochet embroidery on it elevated its look further. Athiya Shetty Spins a Splendid Ivory Style Story in a Tarun Tahiliani Concept Saree!

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Athiya's professional life, she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and received ample praises for her portrayal. Post that, she's yet to announce her new outing. Meanwhile, she continues making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer, KL Rahul. Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty is also gearing up to enter Bollywood with Tadap.

