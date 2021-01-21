As our go-to millennial girl with perennial spunk, Athiya Shetty may be a few films old but she has earmarked a signature style for herself. By engaging us consciously with her innately sartorial fashion game, spruced with stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Athiya has emerged as a poster girl for minimal millennial sensibilities with a seamless blend of functionality and vogues and a subtle elegance. Furthermore, Athiya goes on to strike a chord with her subdued demeanour. For her best friend's wedding, Athiya draped a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree in the much in vogue ivory hue. An accompanying glam and a low bun completed her look. Athiya Shetty played the perfect muse to Tarun Tahiliani's modern take on the traditional six yard. Spelling glamour striking that signature pose flaunting her tall frame, Athiya's style looks like a must try wedding season style.

Athiya, the new age fashion influencer is genetically blessed with a lithe frame, doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline and long tresses. Here's a closer look at how Athiya channeled her looking-nothing-less-than-glamorous vibe. Athiya Shetty Embarked on a Repurposing Spree Using Her Mother’s Outfits for the Brides Today Photoshoot!

Athiya Shetty - Ivory Chic

A Tarun Tahiliani concept saree in ivory was teamed with Falguni Mehta jewellery, nude pink lips, delicately lined eyes and a centre parted low bun. Athiya Shetty Is Resonating That Anything Is Possible With Sunshine and a Little Pink Vibe With the Brides Today Magazine Cover!

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

