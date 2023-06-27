Blake Lively will always be our favourite Gossip Girl character. The Serena van der Woodsen that she embraced was easy to love and difficult to forget. While Lively played a fashionably inclined Upper-East sider in the show, she's not very different in real life. At least when it comes to her fashion outings. A Met Gala connoisseur, Blake Lively has always been a fan favourite and her style shenanigans have impressed us time and again. It Ends With Us: Blake Lively Transforms Into Redhead for Justin Baldoni’s Film.

From her rainbow-coloured gown to a stunning yellow outfit, Blake's love for thigh-high slits is evident in all of her choices. She has legs to flaunt and she does it to the full extent. While Angelina Jolie is credited for giving us an ogle-worthy moment in her black thigh-high slit dress, Blake deserves equal appreciation for the way she pulls them off. A stunner beyond words, Ryan Reynolds is not the only one who's crazy for her. Blake's thigh-high slit attires probably accentuate her svelte figure further. To check them out further, let's delve into her numerous appearances, one pic at a time. Most Stylish Virgo Celebrities: Blake Lively, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zendaya & Other Fashionable Virgos From the Industry.

Red Hot

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cool Blue

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Packing a Floral Punch

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Goddess

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Exuding Serene van der Woodsen Vibes

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Blake Lively's outfits did you like the most?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).