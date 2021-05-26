If you are obsessed with Netflix's Bridgerton, then you must be familiar with Anthony Bridgerton aka Jonathan Bailey. Now, in the upcoming season, Jonathan will be reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton while Simone Ashley will play the role of Anthony's love interest, Kate Sharma. The first season of Bridgerton was a massive hit and after a few weeks of its release, it became Netflix's most-watched show. After watching the first season, fans went gaga over Jonathan Bailey's look. However, we too believe that he is a true style icon.

The 32-year-old actor was born in Oxfordshire in 1988. Jonatan started his career with theatre performances and later, he acted in productions like Beautiful Thing and King John. He has also featured in some popular shows like The Bill, The Golden Hour, Doctors among others. The Bridgerton actor has acted in films like It and Five Children. However, he gained all the popularity after starring in a famous British detective series Broadchurch. Now, let's take a look at a few mind-blowing pictures of Jonathan Bailey in which he has displayed his impeccable style.

Rocking Winter Blazer Without a Shirt

Acing Teddy Coat Style

Perfectly Wearing Structured Silhouette

Proving All Black Outfit Can Also Be a Style

Classy In Formals

Looking Cool In Casual

The filming of Bridgerton Season 2 has already started. And now we hope that you are already drooling over the pictures of Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton.

