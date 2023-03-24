Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, has gone viral after posting pictures of herself getting ready for a photoshoot while wearing a chic outfit that could barely fit her boobs. Along with her companion, the Argentine model is glamming it up in the Middle East at Al Nassr. Rodriguez had a scarf covering her cranium and was dressed elegantly in red. She shared glam Instagram posts in which she flaunted gorgeous jewels.

Fans went crazy when Georgina Rodriguez posed in a hot red dress that just about covered her breasts. Rodriguez, 29, has moved to the Middle East with her longtime partner Ronaldo after he secured a massive £175 million contract with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nasr. The stunning brunette, who was born in Argentina, has been residing in the United Arab Emirates. Still, she posted a number of heart-pounding pictures of herself in Saudi Arabia on Instagram, leaving her 47 million followers speechless. Georgina Rodriguez HOT Pics: From TOPLESS Photos to Sexy Bikinis, Every Time Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Sizzled the Internet!

The Argentine captured the attention of her 47.1 million Instagram followers by posing with an opulent-looking watch, a ring, and a black purse. For the upcoming second season of her Netflix series "Soy Georgina," Rodriguez is getting ready. Her existence in the Middle East is followed, along with Cristiano Ronaldo's. On the streaming site, you can watch the first season.

The pair will return to Europe this week because Ronaldo was chosen for Portugal's squad to play in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches. On Thursday, March 23, Selecao will play Liechtenstein at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Three days later, they will depart for Luxembourg.

Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Sexy Bodycon Dress Unable to Contain Her Boobs:

During Ronaldo's welcome ceremony at Mrsool Park in January, his partner, who has been by his side the entire journey, was greeted to Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of Al-Nassr, is currently having a difficult time in the media due to his claimed involvement in two separate affairs. Georgina Rodriguez, his companion, has nevertheless demonstrated her unwavering support. These claims have already been refuted by the soccer player via a representative. At least in public appearances, Rodriguez has given Ronaldo his full backing.

