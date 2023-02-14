Black Panther actress Danai Gurira celebrates her birthday on Valentine's Day, February 14. She is a Zimbabwean-American actress and also a playwright. Danai gained prominence after starring as Michonne in the horror drama series, The Walking Dead and later as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While her character Okoye is so powerful on screen, Danai's real-life avatars, especially on the red carpet are equally fierce. She's a fashion force to reckon with and we bet there's no one who would argue with us on this. Back Panther Wakanda Forever: Danai Gurira's Okoye Receives a Cold Welcome In This New Clip From Letitia Wright's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

From opting for shades like pink to going all metallic, Danai's red carpet choices have wooed our hearts time and again. We love the way she presents herself with so much confidence and the way she adds a dash of glam to her already glamorous attires. Her powerful persona is an accessory in itself and Gurira ensures to flaunt it to the fullest. If you ever need style inspiration for your next evening look, Danai is the only name that you should consider. Okay, let us elaborate more on this via her red carpet-pictures. Have a look at some of her best appearances while we continue ogling at her. Shakira Birthday: Best Red Carpet Appearances of the 'Queen of Latin Music'.

Colourful Mayhem

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning in White

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Princess

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic AF

Danai Gurira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Danai Gurira!

