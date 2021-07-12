There's constant pressure to look fashionable on red carpets and other big events for celebs. However, there are a few stars who are changing this rhythm. Well, talking somewhat on the same lines, meet social media Indian influencer, Diipa Buller-Khosla, who did something never seen before at Cannes Film Festival. Recently, she attended the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and added breast pumps to one of her outfits in a way to address the criticism mothers face. Yes, that's correct! Black Widow’s Yelena Belova Aka Florence Pugh Is a Red Carpet ‘Poser’ and Here Are Her Fashion Gems!

Well, this was the first time for the influencer to walk Cannes red carpet as a mother. FYI, Diipa delivered a baby girl just two and a half months ago, and so made sure that her fashion screams motherhood. She also took to her Instagram and dropped a lengthy post explaining why she added 'breast pumps' to her style shenanigans at Canness 2021.

Diipa Buller-Khosla Post:

In the post, talking about breastfeeding, she mentioned, " In response to the frequently asked question, I’ve decided on supplementing at this stage (a combination of both breastfeeding and using a formula). Moreover, while I’m away for a two-day business trip, I prepared for my absence by breast-pumping multiple times prior to my departure.” Her breast pumps infused outfit garnered a positive response from fans. Indeed, Khosla is literally influencing. Last year, she had also made news for speaking to Humans of Bombay about her marriage to Oleg Buller.

