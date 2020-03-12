Sanjana Sanghi Is Striding Into the Summer With Nautical Stripes, Blazer, Boots and a Cool Swag!

Sanjana Sanghi in Ralph Lauren (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all took a liking for this petite and cute girl who essayed the role of Nargis Fakhri aka Heer's younger sister in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011. She swiftly followed it up with roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The spunky millennial is all of 23 and a quintessential industry outsider but will debut as the leading lady in Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. A graduate from LSR College, Delhi, Sanjana is quite a common face of advertisements. Even before her debut, she is intent on making a point with her chic style game, conspired with fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira. Sanjana Sanghi joined in the Women's Day celebrations with an NGO and ushered in some springtime chicness with a Polo Ralph Lauren dress teamed with a blazer and boots.

Nautical stripes spell a distinct summertime chicness and getting her style on fleek, here is a closer look at how Sanjana fared. Sanjana Sanghi Spins a Splendid Style Story in Checks and Bows!

Sanjana Sanghi - Spring Chic

Sanjana chose a nautical striped dress teamed with a logo featuring blue blazer and tan brown boots. Statement earrings, wavy hair, and subtle glam completed her look. Dil Bechara: Not Netflix, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's The Fault In Our Stars Remake Will Have a Theatrical Release on May 8, 2020.

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.