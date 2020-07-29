Men's fashion in the fashion-conscious tinsel town is often deemed as evolving and largely nascent. But we have no dearth of fashion-aware millennial men who have undertaken the ardent task of pulling us into the fold and showing crisper ways of nailing contemporary styles. A shared style vibe between the Tollywood hunk, Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywood's newest find Rohit Saraf caught our attention. The outfit in question was the grey jacket from the homegrown label, Bloni Atelier by designer Akshat Bansal. The rocker meets worker jacket in an urban silver hue crafted in cotton wool twill with charmeuse satin lining was from their AW'19 collection, Ambush. While Vijay Devarakonda sported the jacket in November last year at an event in Hyderabad, Rohit sported the look for a promotional style for The Sky Is Pink. Who wore the jacket better?

Their individualistic sense of styles is quite different. VD, as he is fondly called has firmly planted himself on the tricky grounds with umpteen experimentations with bold prints, monotones, anti-fits and ethnic, neo bespoke designs. Meanwhile, Rohit is distinctly millennial suave who swears by athleisure, smart casuals, clean cuts and anti-fits. Here's a closer look at their styles

Vijay Devarakonda

Styled by Shravya Sharma, Vijay sported the jacket with slouchy pants and latex belt. White trainers, a Fedora, a rugged beard and moustache completed his look. Vijay Devarakonda Birthday Special: Flamboyant, Debonair and Dandy, This Rowdy Boy Is a Fashion Hoot!

Vijay Devarakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rohit Saraf

Styled by Ruhani Singh, Rohit sported a top to toe Bloni Atelier creation featuring the said jacket and cropped pants with a shirt by Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Flossy black shoes, spiffed up hair and a faint stubble completed his look. The Sky Is Pink: 7 Beautiful Moments From Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's Film That Leave Your Heart Heavy With Emotions.

Rohit Saraf (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Vijay Devarakonda or Rohit Saraf

We loved how Vijay opted for slouchy pants and notched up the drama with the latex belt. Furthermore, the trainers add a sporty vibe with the hat adding a sleekness. An all in one experimental, Vijay bundles up all with signature panache. Meanwhile, Rohit's suave and clean-cut style is fine, sharp and sleek all bundled in one perfect style. Fashion Face-Off: Vaani Kapoor or Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar? Who Aced the Printed Pantsuit Game?

Who Wore It Better Vijay Devarakonda or Rohit Saraf (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is the fashion stylists who blend the innate persona and sensibilities of the actor/ actress with the latest designer creations. But as inadvertent these fashion faux pas moments be, they inevitably lend varied interpretations to the same style to be lapped up by fashion lovers and critics alike. So which of these celebrity looks had you hooked? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets!

