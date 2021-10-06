New Delhi, Oct 6: Veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani opened the phygital edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021 with a digital showcase of his collection 'The Reunion'. Just in time for the festive season, Tahiliani's latest fashion outing is an amalgamation of six capsule collections that highlight his signature drapes, exquisite embroideries and immaculate craftsmanship. FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Designers Rahul Dasgupta and Wajahat Rather to Showcase Their Label at INIFD Presents GenNext!

With more than thirty years of experience in the industry, the designer has been a champion at presenting ethnic designs with a modern twist, especially his concept sari. This collection, too, holds a similar aesthetic, with fluidity and timelessness at its core. Versatile blouses with lehengas, corset tops, kalidar jackets, and pants with flowy skirts dominate the line. For menswear, the designer displays tailored bandhgalas, sleeveless jackets and velvet blazers.

"With great joy, we return to open Lakme Fashion Week, where we showcase our first serious fashion collection of occasion-wear with a twist as opposed to a bridal bent," adds the designer. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Ethereal Lehenga Choli By Tarun Tahiliani.

When it comes to a classic TT show, the focus is as much on the styling as it's on the clothes. For this preview, statement belts, mohawk-style hair and striking jewellery make the cut. The collection, as the name suggests, is a celebration of people, Indian fashion and togetherness.

