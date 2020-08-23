Gauahar Khan! The supermodel turned actress is a girl of quite a few virtues! Armed with an engaging persona, Gauahar is an exceptional dancer, an actor par excellence and a stunner. Gauahar Khan has exemplified her engaging screen presence in films like Ishaqzaade and cameo appearances in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Not falling prey to the stereotypical bracket of acting, Gauahar Khan rose to fame with her big win in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. An absolute delight, she never fails to garner the attention of fashion lovers for her chic sense of style conspired with fashion stylist Devki Bhat. Innately sartorial that she is, a perfect testimony of this culmination is her fashion label, Gauahargeous. What sets her apart is her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning styles.

Gauahar Khan is revered by her heady fan following of 2.8 million on Instagram for her shenanigans that include an effortless style. Here's a closer look at her fashion arsenal. Wait, What! Did Gauahar Khan Give the Classy White Shirt-Blue Denim a Contemporary Chic Desi Twist?

A fuchsia pink voluminous gown with puffed sleeves, a plunge and a defined waist by designer Krupa Jain was teamed up with earrings by RK Jewellers. Side parted sleek hair and subtle nude glam completed her look.

A simple look but crisp chic featured a dark-toned cami tucked into a pair of black wide bottom pants and layered over with a gingham blazer. Black strappy heels, sleek hair and subtle glam completed this look for the premiere of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

For a wedding, Gauahar flaunted an ivory-toned Dilnaz Karbhary creation featuring a fringe, embellished and embroidered detailing one shoulder blouse and lehenga. Textured waves, dark lips and defined eyes with dainty jewellery completed her look. Gauahar Khan Is Giving Off Those Perfect and Splendid Ethnic Vibes With This Stay-at-Home Style!

For the Asian Paints store visits, Gauahar picked up a chic winter vibe featuring separates from the homegrown label, Done and Dusted by Disha. The warm brown pants -cape set was teamed with a black turtle neck by Zara, strappy black heels, sleek hair and minimal makeup.

A ruby tailored pantsuit and a summer blouse by the homegrown label, Meadow was teamed with beige strapped heels, a crisp top knot, delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips.

The National Summit on Women Education 2020 saw Gauahar drape a Pallavi Jaipur lemon yellow embroidered saree with a full-sleeved blouse, belt, statement earrings by Azotiique, a textured wavy half updo and nude glam.

Styled by Devraj Das for Zee Cine Awards 2020, Gauahar dripped ivory elegance in a Mandira Work off-shoulder cold-shoulder cut gown with electric blue strappy heels, strappy heels, textured waves and nude glossy glam. Gauahar Khan Birthday Special: 3 Times The Bigg Boss 7 Winner Shut Down Trolls!

Minimal and effortlessly charming, Gauahar Khan's lucid styles are such a hoot! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

