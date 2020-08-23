Go Topless Day is a day and an annual event to support the right of women to go topless in public on gender-equality grounds. While one may find the idea very glamorous and fashion-oriented, it's a lot more than that. The day is not celebrated to go merely topless but it's a rather powerful voice to fight all the restrictions being imposed on the modern-day woman. Like how Instagram is still against women showing off their nipples on the photo-sharing site and takes down posts that don't follow their primitive guidelines! Ocean City Ban on Topless Women at Beach Upheld by Judge, but Should Society Differentiate Between Male and Female Breasts?

Besides voicing against Instagram's not-so-cool rules, celebrities have also posed naked and gone topless to promote PeTA's different campaigns. The organisation that fights for animal rights has roped in multiple celebs in the past to be the voice of their no-fur, no-wool campaigns and this includes some famous names like Eva Mendes and Taraji P. Hensen. Benafsha Soonawalla's Sexy Topless Photos Removed From Instagram, Actress Says 'They Couldn't Handle Extra Hotness' (View Deleted Pics).

To celebrate Go Topless Day 2020, we name five of the most prominent celebrity names who went topless in the past to raise their voice and show their support for important and noble causes.

Naomi Campbell to Oppose and Explain How Instagram's Nipple Ban is Policing Women's Bodies

Katy Perry To Encourage Americans to Vote in the 2016 Presidential Election

Bella Thorne While Highlighting Her Struggles with Body Image Issues

Eva Mendes for PETA Campaign

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus To Raise Awareness and Funds for Melanoma Research

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Go Topless Day is also observed to motivate women to be comfortable in their own skin. It's an initiative to break stigmas and make everyone aware of body positivity. Society doesn't get to dictate terms or appreciate girls on their body types. The day is marked to empower women mentally and that's the need of the hour. So go ahead and support this initiative. Your voice matters.

