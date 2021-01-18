Jennifer Lopez looks smokin' HOT as she went nude for this new music video 'In the Morning' a month after sharing the lyrical version. For this official music video, Jennifer Lopez turned into an angel wearing nothing but wings. Flaunting her chiselled figure the 51-year-old singer looks like she can give any victoria secret model run for the money. Looking like a sexy angel Jennifer went nude in white angelic wings in one of the sequences. The music video is going viral and JLo's look has left fans rubbing their eyes. Some of the sexiest bikini pics of Jennifer Lopez are proof that the HOT diva Is aging in reverse, and now this naked pic is just reinstating our belief!

Jennifer is also seen as a sexy mermaid, a water-dwelling sea nymph and more. The singer-songstress lies on a huge bed as a white-winged angel and it's visually appealing. While sharing the video, JLo wrote, "And I loved you even more than I loved me... I am soo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning. It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer." 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

Jennifer Lopez - In The Morning (Official Video):

Lopez posted a video that showed her trying one of the products from her recently-launched skincare brand, 'JLo Beauty', for the first time. The 'On the Floor' singer took to Instagram and showcased her natural glow in the video after removing the mask and giving her followers a close-up look at the results. She said, "Okay I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. I feel like it took 10 years off my face." "We've got to charge USD 10,000 apiece for these," the mother of two jokingly added with a laugh.

After sharing the post, the star received a comment from one social media user who claimed Lopez actually used Botox to achieve her look. "You definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," the user wrote in the comments section. Lopez was quick to shut the commenter down and graciously shared an alternative "beauty secret" that's always worked for her. LOL that's just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying." "Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," she continued.

