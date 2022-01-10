Hrithik Roshan made a place in many hearts right from the time he made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Be it then or now, fans have always loved him for being brilliant and a complete charmer on the celluloid. Besides his acting, we totally agree with K3G’s poo that he’s indeed all about good looks, good looks, and good looks. Now, cut straight to 2022, the Greek god of Bollywood, has still maintained his top position as a great actor and fashion enthusiast. His interest to always look cool and neat style-wise surely needs an appreciation. Fighter: Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's Film To Release In 2022, Viacom 18 Studios Confirms.

While we all know that he has given many hits in his career so far, we cannot deny the fact that his fashion game has also been strong and consistent throughout. The best part about his style is that he adapts to the trend and always tries to please the style critics. And as Hrithik celebrates his birthday today (January 10), we highlight the times he has dressed to impress. Hrithik Roshan Shares a Goofy Pic of Himself With a Quirky Caption We Are Trying to Decode!

The Mix-Match in Fashion!

That Asymmetrical Jacket is Everything!

Learn The Art of Layering From HR!

Crisp, Neat, and Tailored!

Same Coloured Jeans + Shoes, Only Hrithik Can Do This!

Casuals At Its Best!

Stripes Can Never Go Wrong!

Daddy Cool!

That’s it, guys! These are a few pictures that prove how HR loves to experiment with colours as well as fabrics. Right from casuals to tailored suits, he’s just bang on with his style which makes him the undisputed style icon for all the men out there. Here’s wishing Hrithik Roshan a fab birthday. Rise and shine!

