Jacqueline Fernandez is back to doing what she does best - pull off a perfect style coupe with her glam squad and update her already fabulous fashion arsenal. She took to flaunting a Vedika M hand brush painted long dress in beige tone. With a subtle beauty and hair game, Jacqueline's dreamy vibe is not to be missed! The freckled Sri Lankan beauty known for her spunk and infectious demeanour is also known for her sartorial sense of style. She can glamorize even the simplest looks with signature ease. She has found solace with fashion stylist Chandini Whabi who has only grasped Jacqueline's vibe too well to translate into chic styles. Jacqueline's moody arsenal is always a joy as basic and experimental styles are her thing in equal measures. Let’s Beat Pe Booty to her latest offering. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Having a Pink Pyjama Moment With Her Cat!

Jacqueline Fernandez - Flirty, Floaty, Fabulous

A hand brush painted sleeveless long tiered dress with elasticated yoke by Vedika M was worth Rs.16,500. The crepe dress was teamed up with delicate earrings, a half updo and subtle makeup of pink lips and delicately lined eyes. When Jacqueline Fernandez Had Dinner Date With a Wild Chic Style in Tow!

Jacqueline Fernandez in Vedika M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in Netflix's Drive with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and in Netflix's crime thriller, Mrs Serial Killer. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis.

