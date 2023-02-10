They say every day is a red lipstick day, and we agree with that. There's no problem in this world that red lipstick can't solve. It can instantly brighten up your mood and make you look powerful in more ways than one. And just in case you are still wondering if investing in red lipstick is a good decision, we suggest you go ahead and buy a few dozen for you can never go wrong with them. From crimson to scarlet, the shades can vary but the impact is always the same. Masaba Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma - B-town Brides Who Didn't Pick the Typical Red Lehengas for Their Wedding!

The obsession with red lipstick isn't just restricted to us, our Bollywood beauties are equally obsessed with it. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, these ladies are swooning over the different shades of red when it comes to their lipstick collection. And with Valentine's Day coming up already, we suggest you start hunting for that perfect red lipstick of your choice. It could be creamy, matte or gloss but having a red bullet in your makeup collection is only a wise choice. So go ahead and take a look at our Bollywood beauties flaunting their different shades of red lips. Valentine's Day 2023 Outfit Ideas: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red Hot Outfits To Wear On Your Date Night!

Sara Ali Khan's Perfect Red Lipstick Shade

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Bold Lip Colour

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Sensuous Red Lipstick

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Feisty Matte Lipstick in Red

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Coral Red Lipstick

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Creamy Texture

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's Warm Red Colour

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now do you agree with us when we say that never underestimate the power of red lipstick? Yes or yes?

