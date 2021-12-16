Janhvi Kapoor is busy shooting for photoshoots these days and we are making the most of this opportunity. The actress' stylist, Meagan Concessio took to her Instagram account earlier to share pictures from Kapoor's newest outing for a project that we know no details about yet. While kaftans have long been a favourite with our Bollywood ladies and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in particular, is known for flaunting her love for those, Janhvi recently attempted wearing one and looked flawless. And what's better? You can own it too. Janhvi Kapoor Kickstarts Roohi Promotions By Picking A Little Neon Dress With An Elaborate Train (View Pics).

While kaftan as a design is apt for summer with its loose silhouette and comfortable fit, Janhvi showed us how you can wear one for winter as well. The Roohi actress' black and purple kaftan belonged to the house of Sureena Chowdhri and was made out of velvet, a fabric that's apt for winter and cool temperatures. Concessio further styled the actress appropriately by letting her ditch all the jewellery and picking a pair of statement earrings. Kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and hair left open in beach waves completed her look further. All Eyes on Janhvi Kapoor as She Looks Resplendent in Her Orange Rahul Mishra Lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Those who are digging Janhvi's new look and are thinking about owing her kaftan for their personal wardrobe can do so very easily. The outfit is currently available on the designer's website and is priced at 17,900! So go ahead and hit the 'add to your cart' button before it's sold out! You know what happened when Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing a Payal Khandwala saree! The same design was sold out within hours.

