Janhvi Kapoor is back in action, gearing up to promote her next release, Roohi. A horror-comedy, Roohi also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. While the genre is gaining popularity in Bollywood off-late, we are excited to see Janhvi attempt comedy for the first time ever. With someone as talented as Rajkummar and Varun by her side, the actress will have a great opportunity to flaunt her acting skills. But leaving that aside, today let's discuss her newest fashion outing that includes a stunning neon dress. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Janhvi kickstarted Roohi's promotions by picking a simple but stunning neon dress. The off-shoulder outfit certainly looked ravishing on the actress and her simple styling accentuated it further. She paired her outfit with no jewellery but just open messy hair. Nude lips and dewy makeup completed her look further. Janhvi further opted for transparent pumps that allowed her outfit to shine further. Janhvi Kapoor's 'Too Glam to Give a Damn' Look in her Recent Photoshoot is Winning Our Hearts (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor for Roohi Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a rather smart styling by Tanya Ghavri who thought of ways to enhance the overall appeal of her attire. While the colour of her outfit itself was so loud, she toned the rest of the styling down to strike a perfect blend. Janhvi has always been a fashionista and she rarely goes wrong with her choices. We hope her promotional style file for Roohi continues to woo us in the coming days. Until then. here's raising a toast to her marvellous self.

