Satyameva Jayate actor, John Abraham is a December baby and celebrates his birthday today. The handsome hunk who has cemented his place in the industry has evolved as an actor all these years. From marking his debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism to marking his place as a producer, Abraham has certainly come a long way but there are still a few things that haven't changed much. His dapper appearances for example! They were charming then and they continue to be one, even today. KBC 13: John Abraham Recalls When Amitabh Bachchan Warned the Dhoom Actor to Not Encourage Abhishek Bachchan to Ride Bikes.

John Abraham's personal fashion sense is all about keeping casual. He loves his jeans and t-shirts and makes a strong case for comfortable fashion. John's stylist probably never has to worry about dressing him up for he likes anything that's simple and fuss-free. His personal taste has remained the same all these years and we don't think it will even change in the future. While he picks dapper tuxedos for the red carpet events, he manages to pick comfort over everything else for his street style. To elaborate on this, let's take a peek inside his cool and stylish appearances. John Abraham’s Robust Physique in This New Dabboo Ratnani’s Monochrome Click Is Insanely Attractive!

A White T-shirt and Blue Jeans Never Disappoints

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Says No To Checks?

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Simple but Hot

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper in Grey

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Say No To Black Tuxedos

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yup, Thumbs Up From Us Too!

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Airport Look Done Right

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

John recently made headlines when the teaser of his next, Attack was released online. The movie, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet will hit the screens on Republic Day 2022. It's a sci-fi action drama that will see John in a completely different avatar. While the teaser received all the hype, we can't wait for it to hit the big screens. But until then, here's wishing the actor a very successful and eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, John!

