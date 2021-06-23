Those who love resort collection and are self-proclaimed beach babies should definitely check out Kajal Aggarwal's newest fashion outing. While her outfit is more on the casual side, you can always wear it for your beach expeditions. It's simple, fuss-free and so lively! Kajal's stylist Sayali Vidya took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest appearance and we are certainly in favour of them. The co-ord set is a summer essential and we are in love with all of its minute detail. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Peach Bodycon Dress By Michael Kors.

Kajal's floral-printed co-ord set belonged to the house of Guapa, a brand that only makes resort collection. One look at their website and we became aware that her outfit isn't really pocket friendly. You will need to spend Rs 9,900 to own this gorgeous piece for your personal wardrobe and that may burn a hole in your pocket!

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Leaving aside the commercial aspect of it, Kajal styled her outfit really well. Since the outfit was itself so colourful, she paired it with nude heels and oversized pink sunglasses. Subtle makeup, pearl earrings and loose straight hair complemented her look further. We can't stop digging her new look and hope, she has more such outings planned for the future. Kajal Aggarwal Spins a Black and White Magic and We're All Hearts For It (View Pics).

Coming to her professional life, Kajal was last seen in Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga. She's currently gearing up to star in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Chiranjeevi's Acharya and both are amongst the most-awaited movies down South. We hope the release dates for which will be announced very soon.

