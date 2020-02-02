Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan Set the Ramp on Fire at Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show, Kartik Calls It His 'Jab Veer Met Geet' Moment (See Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan at Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Setting the ramp on fire at Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Hyderabad, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walked the floor with hand-in-hand wearing dazzling haute couture. Aaryan on Sunday took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the fashion show for which the two Bollywood actors turned showstoppers. Invoking Kapoor's character of Geet from 'Jab We Met' and his character of Veer from Love Aaj Kal, Aaryan captioned one of the pictures, "Jab Veer Met Geet. Thrifty Style: Kriti Sanon Is Chicness Personified in the Perfect Polka Dot Dress In Just Rs 3,990!

"The duo wore coordinated off-white coloured matching wedding attires. While Kapoor sizzled in a shimmery sequined lehenga, Aaryan pulled the dapper look in his off-white coloured kurta pyjama. The trio had a fun-filled ramp walk at the end of the fashion show where Malhotra and Aaryan were also seen carrying the heavy trail of Kapoor's lehenga. Disha Patani Rings in a Bad Style Chapter With Her Denim Story for Malang Promotions (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan With Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:35pm PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan Strike a Pose From The Ramp

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:44pm PST

Final Touch!

View this post on Instagram 💫 Final Touch A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:59pm PST

Jab Veer Met Geet!

View this post on Instagram Jab Veer Met Geet 💙 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 1, 2020 at 9:07pm PST

Kartik and Kareena Show

View this post on Instagram #Shayad mere khayal 🎶🎶❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:25am PST

The fashion show that unveiled the designer's summer wedding collection was organised as a part of the celebration of 15 years of Manish Malhotra label and 30 years of his costume designs.