As funny as she is, her fashion sense is equally quirky and even whimsical at times. Katy Perry, the newest name to join the list of yummy mummies of Hollywood, she has always been our favourite. The singer's association with fashion has been a crucial point and a major reason for our admiration and we're smitten by her one too many appearances. From being funky to elegant, there's rarely any style that Perry's yet to imitate. And whatever she does or picks, she ensures nailing it to the hilt. Katy Perry Takes a Hilarious Dig At VMAs Red Carpet Look While Flaunting Her Post Baby Body (View Pic).

Katy Perry's red carpet moments have been marvellous if nothing else. From structured gowns to flowy silhouettes and charming separates, her wardrobe is filled with charming designs and those aren't everyone's cup of tea. She hates restricting herself to any one particular design and her palette is spread all over. From going all out with prints to settling for solid colours and pulling of monochrome fashion, Perry's a dream client for any stylist. Though her outfits are outrageous at times, they are still charming in the end and that's all that matters, isn't it? Katy Perry Says 'Never Too Pregnant For a Crop' As She Flaunts Her Cool Maternity Style in New Pictures!

As the Roar singer gets ready to celebrate her birthday with her newborn, we take a look at some of her most stunning style statements. You can join us in admiring them.

In Attico

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Balmain

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of her newborn, Katy's maternity wardrobe was all about comfort. She probably resonated with all the mothers out there and her choices, though basic and nothing modish were all about being comfortable. We love her Met Gala appearances but are equally besotted with her usual red carpet offerings. While we know her tryst with offbeat fashion will never end, here's raising a toast to her outings so far!

Lastly, happy birthday, Katy Perry. Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).