New mom Katy Perry is in no hurry to attend any work and music commitments. She is right now taking the role of mother quite enthusiastically and energetically, giving it the utmost priority. The VMAs event recently took place in a virtual format that was attended by who's who from the music industry. However, Katy not only ditched it but also joked about the red carpet look at the event that she is not attending. Katy flaunted her post-baby body in this new selfie. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Blessed With A Baby Girl, Couple Names Their Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom!.

Just a few days ago, the 35-year-old sensation, along with star and fiance Orlando Bloom, welcomed her first child. They named the baby girl as Daisy Dove and gave a small glimpse of her. Hence, the mommy in Katy is totally busy as of now. She posted a fun selfie wearing a strapless nursing bra along with a high waist underwear. As she was ready to feed her baby, she did not forget to tag the brands of her 'outfit' the red carpet style! Check out the pic below.

Katy Perry's Instagram Story

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, we love how Katy is making the most of her special time with the new member in their house. Stay tuned to see how the celebs are spending their lockdown time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).