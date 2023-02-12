Are you still hunting for the right outfit to wear for your Valentine's Day celebration? Well, fret not for we are here. We have personally bookmarked some of the best fashion appearances by Kiara Advani for this very occasion. From mini dresses to chic co-ord sets, the options are so many for you to choose from. Kiara has always been one of our favourites in Bollywood and her style statements have always struck a chord with fashion critics. Hence, it's only wise that you seek inspiration from the fashionista herself. Galentine's Day 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's Cute Outfits That You Can Wear For Your Brunch Date With Girls!

Kiara recently made headlines for her all-pink wedding look and it was as dreamy as it could be. And that also explains why she has always been so efficient with her sartorial statements. A muse for any designer out there, Advani, with her tall and lean frame, has managed to nail some of the best designs available on the block. From her white corset dress on Koffee With Karan to her cute pink dress while on her movie promotions, Kiara's style file is certainly the best and most sought-after by millennials. Valentine's Day 2023 Outfit Ideas: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red Hot Outfits To Wear On Your Date Night!

To elaborate more on her fashion picks, let's have a look at some of our favourite looks by her.

Such a Cute Pink Outfit

A Hot Denim Dress

How About a Tie-Dye Midi Dress?

A Classic Black Midi Dress With Boots

A Simple LWD (Little White Dress)

A Chic Corset Dress

So, are you convinced that Kiara Advani is currently the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood? Yes or yes?

