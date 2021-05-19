Kylie Jenner, who is known for her bold fashion choices and perfectly toned body, has flaunted off her sexy curves in a series of hot pictures for a new fashion magazine photoshoot on Tuesday. For a new 100-page magazine, the pictures of the fashionista has been taken by photographer Greg Swales. Reportedly, the magazine will be entirely dedicated to the billionaire makeup mogul and it will also feature some of her never-before-seen childhood pictures. Kylie Jenner has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her from the latest magazine photoshoot.

In the new cover picture for the special edition of Tmrw magazine, the star can be seen posing in a Tweety Bird-inspired yellow faux fur bodysuit. According to the Dailymail UK report, the bold ensemble belongs from the new GCDS Fall Winter 2021 collection and it was first shown at Milan Fashion Week. The special edition of Tmrw magazine will include total 10 fashion looks of the diva and a 2,000-word interview.

In the interview, the KUTWK has spoken about how she would struggle to explain to alien life what she actually does for a living. “I don't think an alien would really understand what I do', Kylie laughed when asked about meeting an extraterrestrial. 'I don’t know how you’d begin to describe what social media is,” she said.

The mother of three-year-old Stormi Webster also talked about being a role model to young fans; she said: “I'm fully aware of the influence that I have, I try to be a good role model but I mostly just try to be myself.”

Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018. Talking about the same, she said, “Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me, I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day.”

However, the latest picture of Kylie Jenner from the magazine's photoshoot is outstanding. The pictures are the proof that she is a style diva.

