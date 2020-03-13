Malaika Arora Shows How Nude Athleisure Vibe Is the Newest Wrinkle in Town!

Malaika Arora in Reebok x Victoria Beckham Capsule Collection (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is absolutely no other way but for a fact that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest mommies on the block. She strides along with an enviable whiff of confidence and flaunts an enviable frame. She has dabbled in all with panache, danced around a pole, on the train, and into our hearts. Being a former supermodel, Malaika Arora Khan's foray into the world of glamor began with her stint as a VJ for MTV. Fashion-forward and conscious, Malaika took to the much in vogue nude athleisure vibe in a recent appearance. Snapped leaving her gym, the fit; fab and fun actress showed us why she is the reigning queen of glamour. Infusing life and glamourizing even the most basic seemingly non-essential vibe is a rare art that's attempted by many but aced only by a handful of few. If her regular fashion tidings of shimmer, glitter, and sparkle leave us with new shining goals, then she quickly and deftly serves up a style that's a far cry from the glamorous version.

The nude athleisure trend is a hoot and here we are staring at Malaika's perfect frame acing the trend and how! Malaika Arora in a Sequined Powersuit Is All About Being Edgy and Extra.

Separates featuring a bralette and yoga pants were teamed with no makeup and no-nonsense hairdo. Bewitching in Black! Malaika Arora Goes OTT on Dark and We Are Stunned.

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.