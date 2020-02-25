Bewitching in Black! Malaika Arora Goes OTT on Dark and We Are Stunned (View Pics)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora has the potential to wow the fashion critics all the damn time by opting for the right couture. From her gym looks, vacation ensembles to the red carpet shenanigans, Malla has always gone the risque route and still managed to score a ten on ten. Well, recently the VJ stepped out in the city wearing an all-black look and we literally are gasping for breath. Echoing the lines, 'black can never go wrong', the Chaiyya Chaiyya babe looked ultra-sexy in that over the top gown. Kudos to her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani for acing the actress' style game each and every time. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Power Dressing by Malak El Ezzawy.

Elaborating on her look, Arora's edgy gown was glossy, thanks to the PVC kinda garment which it was made out of. But having said that, the fabric did not look cheap on her, instead, enhanced her beauty. With a tight bodice which further led to a thigh-high slit, the black gown from the house of Evyatar Mayor gave us a super(s)hero vibe. Adding more glam was also the cape attached to the dress. Further, a not-so-visible makeup, rings to add the sparkle, poker-straight hair, smokey eyes and subtle shade of lip colour is how the diva rounded her look. DAMN! Malaika Arora Drapes A Sexy Fashion Forward Six-Yard For Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and It’s Literally Wow (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram Sharp n sleek..... A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Feb 25, 2020 at 3:19am PST

Malaika wore this alluring looking gown for her upcoming reality show, India’s Best Dancer. So, what is your take on Malaika's latest fashion outing? Did it fit your style sense, or you think she was way to mediocre by going all black? Whatever your take is, tell us the same in the comment section below. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more glamorous scoops!