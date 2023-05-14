Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, celebrates her birthday on May 14. Much like her peers, Manushi too decided to enter Bollywood, soon after she won the Miss World title. She marked her debut with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and is now gearing up for her second release. Besides being a beauty queen and now an actress, Manushi is also a budding fashionista who resembles a modern-day princess. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she was just the choice to play Princess Sanyogita in her debut movie. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Manushi Chhillar, Whose Pristine White Saree Will You Wear?

From a pre-draped saree to a stunning and heavily embellished lehenga choli, Manushi's royal fashion choices have stunned us time and again. With her charming features and a persona that matches royalty, Manushi charms her way into your hearts and makes your them skip a beat. Manushi is carefully taking her baby steps in the industry and with names like Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as her inspiration, we must say, the girl is on the right track. Manushi Chhillar's birthday is just the right opportunity for us to reminisce some of her best sartorial moments. So, without taking any more time, let's get started with it. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar Cast as Female Leads in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Biggie -Reports.

The Caption Says it All

Exuding Royalty

Six Yards of Grace

So Charming

Graceful Always

Vision in White

Looking Ethereal

Happy Birthday, Manushi Chhillar!

