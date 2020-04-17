Mia Khalifa 'Said Hi to the Sun from a Social Distance' Looking Smokin' Hot in Grey Crop Top and Training Tights!

Mia khalifa went out in the sun amid lockdown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa 'said hi to the sun from a social distance' in her latest post on Instagram, looking smokin' HOT, as always! All of us in quarantine are missing outdoors. Although it is for the best that we stay at home right now to slow down the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, at the same time some of us are coming to our windows or backyard to get some vitamin D. The former XXX pornstar, Mia Khalifa did the same thing and stepped out to say a 'hi' to the sun before she headed back inside. Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

In the picture that Mia Khalifa shared, she looked like a million dollars in a grey crop top and training tights! Flaunting her abs, the Pornhub legend seems to have taken the sun-kissed selfie in her backyard. Fans cannot take their eyes off her makeup-less look and her clear skin. She had left her hair loose whole her highlights glistened in the sunlight! Mia Khalifa wrote in the caption, "Said hi to the sun from a social distance today and went right back inside", in a way asking her fans to not go out thinking she was outside. Take a look at the pic:

Mia Khalifa had recently hinted at her wedding getting postponed as she posted on Instagram a picture in which she could be seen wearing what she refers to as "one of the 12 wedding dresses in her closet." Having a thigh-high slit detail, the dress perfectly on the gorgeous beauty's body. However, the message accompanying the picture was quite emotional. The former XXX pornstar is to get married in the month of June 2020 to Robert Sandberg in the month of June but looks like the quarantine is getting to her, leaving her a little downhearted. The coronavirus pandemic calls for social distancing and according to its measures, no social gatherings are allowed.