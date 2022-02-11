Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer celebrates her birthday on February 11. The popular British actress turns 40 this year and the celebration will be extra special it seems. Natalie who's already a favourite with the critics and enjoys their appreciation very often is also a fashionista who strives for perfection. We have personally bookmarked some of her best red carpet appearances for our personal reference and all we can say is that she has always been worth the wait and appreciation. February 11 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on Feb 11.

Natalie Dormer's red carpet moments have been cherishable. While she sticks to black on most occasions, there are times when she opts for reds, whites and even yellows. The aura around her can get intimidating at times and her confidant persona should be credited for it. If you're a fashion enthusiast or someone who loves noting down some best looks, Natalie should definitely be on your list of celebs to follow. Every time she steps on the red carpet, her goal is to slay and slay like no one else. On Dormer's 40th birthday today, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of her best fashion moments and cheer for her from the bottom of our hearts. Maisie Williams Birthday: 5 Quotes From Games of Thrones That Prove Arya Stark Was Absolutely Savage.

Flaunting That Hot Figure of Hers

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic and Classy

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Prints!

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange and Black Seems To Be Her Favourite Combo

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White and Black = Classic Combination

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You Can Never Go Wrong With Black

Natalie Dormer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Natalie Dormer!

