Navratri 2020 is ongoing, which means a lot more colour around the nation. Different colours mark different significance for the day during the nine-day celebration. After the colour red for Navratri day 4, it is time for the next day and next shade. The colour for Navratri 2020 day 5 is royal blue, and it signifies good health and prosperity. Hindus worship Goddess Skanda Mata on this day. People love to dress up during this festival. The COVID-19 pandemic has sure come in the way of looking extra glamorous, each day, as you step out wearing a different sari, with the colour for the day. Going out is not an option, but fashion will always be. For Navratri 2020 Day 5 saree colour, here we bring you a list of celebrities who have rocked the shade in the past. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Hina Khan, these celebrities just look blue-tiful in a gorgeous chic blue sari.

When it comes to the perfect look, saree is the most stylish and comfortable to choose as an option to enjoy the festival. And Bollywood divas have always shown their love for sarees. Be it the first day of Navratri or the second; we will always have our Indian actresses taking the love for saris onto another level. There is no doubt about an outfit that gives as stylish and glamorous appearance as a saree. The Bollywood fashionistas have always made a gorgeous appearance on different occasions, in this Indian drape. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Hina Khan, take some fashion cue from these beauties whose love for the attire is screaming in these blue-tiful photos.

Priyanka Chopra's Blue Benarasi Sari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 19, 2020 at 8:54am PST

Kajol in This Stunning Sari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jan 5, 2020 at 3:47am PST

Alia Bhatt in Ocean Blue Coloured Sari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 23, 2019 at 11:05am PST

Hina Khan and Her Chic Appearance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Apr 19, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

So, whose look did you like the most? It is okay, if you cannot come with a conclusion after all each of them has redefined glamour and simplicity in their own way. Celebrate virtual Navratri 2020 and look stylish with the traditional attire, this time in blue. Happy Navratri 2020, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).