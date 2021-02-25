Neha Dhupia - she has carefully crafted a fine fashion arsenal featuring ensembles that flatter her frame and is as strong as her persona is! Neha, with her wit and charm compliments her engaging on-screen persona with an equally spiffy off-screen vibe. As a host for #NoFilterNeha - a no holds barred audio talk show and as a gang leader for MTV Roadies, all along, Neha has made a compelling case for anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure in equal and enviable measures of chicness. Her refined style sensibilities are a rarity in the fashion confused B-town and a courtesy of fashion stylist duo of Gumani - Gurleen and Sukhmani. A recent vibe for Roadies finale saw Neha acing the tricky trend of animal print.

In the fashion riddled tinsel town, Neha retains an individualistic style statement that's perennially uss-free. A self-confessed tomboy who is now hailed amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town, here's a closer look at Neha's chic moment. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia - Spotty Chic

A black full sleeved top was tucked into an animal printed skirt by Shweta Kapur's label 431-88. A camel toned coat with boots by Steve Madden, sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Neha Dhupia is Redefining The Stay-At-Home, Stay-Relaxed-Chic Vibe In This Breezy Kaftan Dress!

On the professional front, Neha was seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan depicting nine women from distinct stratas of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

