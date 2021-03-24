Neha Dhupia! She is often helmed as the poster girl for the contemporary Indian woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion. Neha has carefully and cleverly curated an engaging fashion arsenal featuring anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure with stylists Gurleen and Sukhmani. Looking nothing less than chic every time she steps out. Neha Dhupia’s refined style sensibilities are a rarity in the fashion confused B-town. A recent style had her sparking off these exact vibes of uber comfort featuring an oversized white shirt tucked into a pair of track pants. White Adidas sneakers completed her look.

Neha, all whilst retaining an individualistic style statement comes across as fuss-free. Here's a closer look. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia - Monochrome Chic

An oversized white shirt, track pants by Scribbology, Vero Moda was paired off with Adidas sneakers, sleek hair, a cap and subtle makeup. Neha Dhupia is Redefining The Stay-At-Home, Stay-Relaxed-Chic Vibe In This Breezy Kaftan Dress!

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct stratas of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

