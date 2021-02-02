Nora Fatehi! She is on a roll! From one dishing out one brilliant dance number to another, Nora has been every bit of a delight! On the fashion front, Nora spins an edgy style arsenal that's a breath of fresh air. While edgy chic vibes are not everyone's cup of tea but doing so with oodles of sophistication is something that Nora Fatehi has tapped on successfully. Nora Fatehi took to the gram to stun us with a high street style mood. A striped pink top and caramel pants by Aknvas were teamed with strappy sandals and wavy hair. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora stuns in some of the snazziest creations with her toned, lithe frame, lustrous long locks and striking features perfectly in sync with every style.

The Dilbar girl has Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to her credit. Here's a closer look at Nora's street style. Nora Fatehi and Sabyasachi Weave a Magical Experience that's Loaded with Oodles of Grace and Tons of Charm.

Nora Fatehi - High Street Style Chic

A pair of caramel toned cropped pants with front pleats and side pockets worth $465 (approximately Rs.34253) and a pink striped one shouldered top by Aknvas. Strappy Jimmy Choo sandals, delicate baubles by Arvino, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Nora Fatehi Has That Shimmy Shimmy Ya Vibe Going With This Twirly Self Portrait Dress!

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that released in January 2020, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva. She will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

