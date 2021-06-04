South Indian beauty Priyamani celebrates her birthday on June 4. This day is way too special for the actress because of course, it's her born day and secondly, The Family Man Season 2 starring her has also released on the same day. However, we will be talking more about the diva's fashion statements here and how she has been wowing one and all with her back-to-back style hits. Yes, we ain't joking, as just scroll through her Instagram feed and you will be blown away by her fashion taste. Priyamani’s First Look from Viraata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Sai Pallavi Shares a Lovely Post for ‘Bharathakka’.

And as Priyamani turns a year older, we thought of listing some of her best fashion shenanigans that prove she is not just a fab actress, but also great when it comes to styling. There's saree, out-of-the-box attires, western wears, name it and she has it in her closet. So, let's go on a style ride and check out some of her top fashion moments. When Aditi Rao Hydari's Packed a 'Floral Punch' With Her Dreamy Attire (View Pics).

Timeless Classic Can Never Go Wrong!

Bold Orange Punch!

Beauty in White!

Elegant In A Black Gown!

Cartoony Fashion Done Right!

Fashion and Makeup Game Is Damn Strong Here!

Easy-Breezy Wear!

That's it, guys! These are some style gems straight from the actress's Instagram. It's not easy to look stylish all the time, but few stars manage to look perfect almost every time and Priyamani is definitely one of them. What do you think of her overall style? We feel it's wearable and trendy. Happy birthday, gorgeous. Stay tuned!

