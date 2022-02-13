Rashami Desai needs no intro! The actress who has been around in the industry for quite a long time has managed to wow the fans with her acting brilliance. Popularly known as Tapasya from her hit serial Uttaran, the lady is a charmer and how. Last seen as a wild card on Bigg Boss 15, she proved to the world that second chances matter to her. Having said that, apart from being one of the top TV star, the girl also has a great fashion taste. Be it parties, events or even a casual day, Desai knows how to dress to impress. She has this oodles of confidence that make her carry each outfit with utmost grace. Bigg Boss 13: Did You Know Rashami Desai Had Once Played the Lead in a Shah Rukh Khan Movie?

Talking specifically about Rashami’s closet, it’s colourful, trendy and very chic. From neon, sheer, glitter to something that’s too hot to handle, she has been slaying it in the style department all day, every day. And as the diva celebrates her birthday today (February 13), we raise a toast to the beauty’s stylish outings straight from her Instagram that are wearable and gorg. So, let’s get started! Rashami Desai Looks Exquisite in Pink Co-Ord Set While Enjoying Vacation in the Maldives! (See Pics).

In HERIN!

In Lavish Alice!

In Label by Yogita Kadam!

In Ranbir Mukherjee!

In Rohit Roy!

In Payal Keyal!

In Maya Culture!

In Aparna Design!

That’s it, guys! The above pics are some of the sensational styles by Rashami Desai. The best part about her is that she embraces her curves and always manages to flaunt quite a fashion punch. Here’s wishing RS a very happy birthday and lots of love!

