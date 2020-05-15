Shades Day 2020: Checking Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor's 'Shady' Business That We'd Love to be a Part of (View Pics)
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra flaunting their love for sunglasses (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mind your own shady business, sounds quite a statement, eh? Well, don't be misunderstood for in here it's for all good reasons. Were you aware of a day that's completely and solely dedicated to wearing sunglasses? We weren't either. But just as we thank google for enlightening us, you can thank us later. On Shades Day, as the name suggests you are expected to post a picture wearing your sunglasses on social media and mind you, this is for a good cause. More on that later. Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Throw A 'Stupid' Shade On Dadda's Sunglasses Game (Watch Video).

For now, let's focus on checking out our uber-cool celebs who believe in stylishly flaunting their 'shady' business. And when it comes to owning a pair, it's more of a necessity than a luxury, right? Of course, the kind of amount you'd like to splurge differs with individual choices but you are expected to own at least a pair of sunglasses in your personal closet. While the mania to flaunt oversized shades is gaining momentum with each passing day and Karan Johar's picture are a testament of same, the classic aviators and wayfarers never go out of style. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz – View Pics.

As we at LatestLY gear up to celebrate this special day, we scroll through the Instagram accounts of our beloved celebs and pick their best pictures while flaunting an uber-cool pair. Have a look...

Priyanka Chopra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mellow yellow ☀️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Ranveer Singh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@kaushik_velendra

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Sara Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I see you 👀 👓 Come see me, at the see-nima 🍿🎥 #LoveAajKal 💘💞

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Karan Johar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HOLIer than thou! @diefortiedye styled by @nikitajaisinghani 📷 @rahuljhangiani

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Sonakshi Sinha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Attitude haaaaan. Photo by @munnasphotography, styled by @mohitrai, hair by @themadhurinakhale and makeup by @ritesh.30 🖤

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Arjun Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good morning Melbourne...

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👀

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Shades Day is a national fundraising and awareness day to celebrate those families who never get to enjoy a simple break away from home. By sharing your pictures on social media, you are spreading the same message and helping them raise funds to send more families on a vital break. So go ahead and do your bit. A simple picture with your sunglasses on is all that you need.