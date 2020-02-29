Shraddha Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Jacqueline Fernandez Charm their Way into Our Hearts this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed of the Week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The sartorial department kept buzzing this entire week courtesy our Bollywood stunners. While some had promotional outings to attend, others were simply making social appearances that were too hot to handle. Shraddha Kapoor is back to scoring some victory points after her failed attempt last week and joining her in our best-dressed this week are other popular names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Radhika Madan. Let's elaborate on why they were able to grab a spot here and how exactly did they woo us. Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor in H&M for Baaghi 3 Press Interviews.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha's cutesy denim dress is a staple in every girl's wardrobe. It's super comfy and needs no additional styling. Pair it with a pair of white sneakers and allow your charming vibe to do all the talking. There are some outfits that can never go wrong and this one falls in the same category.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez looks as bright as a ray of sunshine in this yellow Marmar Halim bodycon dress. The actress' absence from Bollywood is directly promotional to her fashion outings. The less we hear her movie announcements, lesser are the chances of her blowing our minds. And the recent one, fortunately, strikes the right chord.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The newest kid on the block, Radhika's personal styling and choice of outfits are as promising as her acting abilities. She usually wins our hearts with her phenomenal styling attempts and this checkered skirt paired with a hot pink top is another winner. Way to go girl! Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in doubt, go for black they say. And who better than Malaika to prove the point? The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl looked stunning in this Evyatar Myor gown with a thigh-high slit and we think she totally nailed her outing. The cape was another crucial aspect that simply hit the right notes.