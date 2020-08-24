Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie and a supermodel celebrates her birthday today and we'd like to extend her all the happy wishes. For someone who's been walking the red carpet since she was a child, fashion comes naturally to this American beauty. A fashionista always on the roll, Sofia is a darling, a trendsetter who believes in following her own rules. There's seldom any dull day in her otherwise charming and happy wardrobe and we adore her alluring choices. Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Have Reportedly Called It Quits After Dating For Three Years.

Sofia's charming closet has some marvellous pieces from across the globe. From a stunning blazer dress to a beaded robe dresses, she knows what she wants to wear and how she can nail it effortlessly. A diva determined to rule our hearts, Richie is a name we look up to. For someone who's just 22-years-old, she's quite confident about her own self and likes picking designs that are enchanting enough. A blonde girl with a remarkable dressing sense and an envious wardrobe - she's a lethal combination of everything that's delightful and eyed. Yo or Hell No! Sofia Richie in Melon Mini Dress from Manning Cartel for Italian Staycation.

On the occasion of her big birthday, we rewind the time to witness some of her most amazing moments on the red carpet. Have a look...

Pretty in Pink

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold and Beautiful

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Hot Sequined Affair

Sofia Richie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sofia's birthday celebration will include an intimate gathering with her sister, Nicole Richie and celebrity dad, Lionel Richie. The model cum fashion designer plans on keeping her celebration a private affair and we personally think this is always a great idea. Her social media will be filled with pictures from her low-key gala and we'll return with a story on the same. Till then, stay tuned.

