South Korean stars Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's upcoming drama project is generating significant buzz among fans. Back in April this year, South Korean media outlets confirmed that the two actors are set to share the screen in a television series titled Show Business. The Squid Game star's agency, Management SOOP, confirmed that they have considered the script and things are looking positive for the project. The latest update revealed that the filming for the series will begin soon. ‘The Trunk’: Did Gong Yoo’s Han Jeong-won and SEO Hyun-jin’s Noh In-Ji ‘Hired’ Love Story End in Heartbreak or Hope in This Netflix Series?.

‘Show Business’ To Begin Filming in January 2025?

According to the latest report, Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's upcoming series, Show Business, will begin filming next month (January 2025). Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the star cast of the show also includes A-listers like Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun and Kim Jeong Woo in pivotal roles. The South Korean series, which is tentatively set for a 2026 release, is planned to run for 24 episodes.

Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun and Kim Jeong Woo Join ‘Show Business’

Show Business, the upcoming South Korean Netflix period drama, is written by Noh Hee Kyung and directed by Lee Yoon Jung. The series will be produced by Studio Dragon and GTist. According to reports, the series will be set in the Korean War and follow the lives of stars who helped build the South Korean entertainment industry. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Surpasses ‘The Trunk’ in Rankings, Here’s Why Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s Drama Outpaces Gong Yoo’s Thriller Series on Netflix.

Song Hye Kyo, who last featured in the Netflix thriller The Glory, will be next seen as a guest in All The Love You Wish For. On the other hand, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Gong Yoo's character gets utilised in the upcoming Netflix series Squid Game 2.

