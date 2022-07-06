Song Hye-Kyo enjoys her day out in relaxed fit and her recent pics are sure to fall over. The South Korean actress took to Instagram to share pictures in cool denim pants and stylish jacket that she wore for a casual outing. Her sunglasses and white cross-body bag added extra charm to her refreshing look that went well with the sunny weather. Check out her pics below. Song Hye-Kyo Exuberates Charm in Elegant Black Ensemble! See Pics of South Korean Actress From Jewellery Event in Paris

View Pics of Song Hye-Kyo in Casual Outfit for a Sunny Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

