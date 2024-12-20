Ready for some horror? If yes, then this is for you. Dark Nuns is the latest South Korean horror film that has fans on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the spine-chilling tale unfold on the big screen. Featuring a star-studded cast with Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in lead roles, this eerie sequel to The Priests (2015) promises to be a dark, gripping ride. Set to hit cinemas on January 24, 2025, the film dives into the terrifying world of possession, exorcism, and the lengths people will go to in the name of saving a soul. Gong Yoo & Song Hye Kyo’s ‘Show Business’ Now Renamed ‘Slowly but Intensely’ – Netflix Period Drama Gets Fresh Title!.

A Darker Path: Song Hye Kyo’s Transformative Role in ‘Dark Nuns’

In Dark Nuns, Song Hye Kyo portrays Sister Junia. The stills released by the production team on December 20, reveal her chilling yet sincere portrayal of a nun who is both stoic and deeply committed to saving a young boy, Hee Joon, from an evil spirit. Alongside her, Jeon Yeo Been plays Sister Michaela, a nun who joins forces with Sister Junia on their dangerous journey to free Hee Joon. Together, they embark on a mission that will push them to their limits, navigating the dark and supernatural forces that threaten to consume the boy.

Ready For Dark Nuns?

A Tale of Darkness, Faith, and Science

Dark Nuns isn't just a typical horror film; it blends faith, science, and fear in a haunting way, making it one to watch if you're after something truly spooky this winter.

Dark Nuns Trailer

