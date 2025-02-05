South Korean actors Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, who captivated everyone with their performances in the 2021 K-Drama Now, We Are Breaking Up, are once again gearing up to take viewers on an emotional ride with the OTT releases of their popular show. Yes, you heard that right. Lee Gil-bok's romantic series will soon be available for international fans to stream. ‘Dark Nuns’: Song Hye Kyo’s Sister Junia Fights Evil Spirit to Save Boy Hee Joon in Spine-Chilling Horror, Film to Release on January 24, 2025 (See Pics).

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong’s ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ to Release on Netflix

The title of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's Now, We Are Breaking Up might sound heartbreaking, but K-Drama enthusiasts who have watched the series already will assure you that the show is definitely a comfortable watch, especially if the romance genre interests you. As per the latest updates, Now, We Are Breaking Up is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’:

Now, We Are Breaking Up follows the story of Ha Yeong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), who vows not to get into a serious relationship again after her ex-lover, Yoon Soo Wan (Shin Dong Wook), breaks up with her, leaving her completely heartbroken. Later, she ends up getting involved in a one-night stand with Yoon Jae Gook (Jang Ki Yong). Though she didn't wish to move forward with her new connection, the duo gradually ended up falling for each other. However, their journey isn't an easy one, with many challenges and obstacles in their path. So, will love ultimately win?

Watch Lee Gil-bok's Now, We Are Breaking Up, starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

