If there's one thing that the lockdowns, quarantines, cancelled plans, making plans, another lockdown, another cancelled plan has thought us it is that we might not be able to count on a lot in this world, but we can count on summer wardrobe staples. Summer wardrobe staples are the things of yore found in your closet but only worn in summer and not a day before. It is the things you'll never be rid of as they never go out of style. From a simple white shirt to a white T-shirt, A maxi dress to a midi skirt you will never be tired of these essentials in your closet. So here are five essential clothing staples that your closet can't do without.

Denim Jackets

Although you'll hardly think to dust these out during summer, a denim jacket that is mostly threadbare is great to complete any outfit. It's a perfect accompaniment to any night time outfit as the temperatures begin to drop.

White Shirt

A white shirt is not the most exciting piece of clothing but it can be paired with almost anything. It can be worn with jeans, shorts, skirts, or as an overshirt. And it comfortable to the boot.

Strappy Sandals

Summer is the perfect time of the year to ditch those heels and opt for strappy sandals. It will not just keep you comfortable but also make you look boho chic.

Midi Skirt

Summer is the perfect time to fish out those swishy skirts that you can never get rid of. Not only it's chic but also perfect for the hot weather. Pair it with the white shirt and you are summer-ready folks.

Denim Shorts

No summer wardrobe is complete without denim shorts. It's a perfect way to beat the heat and show of your flattering legs during summer. Worn with a white shirt or a T-shirt, and a strappy sandal is sure to make you look cute and casual.

Maxi Dress

Gone are the days of Mini, it's all about the maxi now. Not only is it chic but its flowy style is flattering and comfortable at the same time. A good maxi dress can be worn during the day with sandals or at night where you can pair them with a denim jacket.

As Summer is here, keep in mind that no wardrobe is complete without these summer essentials. From a simple tee to a midi, these are the things you need to be summer-ready.

