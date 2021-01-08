Taapsee Pannu turns cover girl for Elle India's new edition and her pictures are exuding all the boss ladylike vibes. Taapsee who's currently owning Bollywood with multiple releases is definitely the name on every director's wishlist. Her journey has been inspiring and while her powerful roles demand your attention on-screen, her glamorous avatars grab eyeballs off-screen. Posing sensuously in her new set of pictures, the Badla actress is definitely soaring temperature while making our hearts skip a beat. Taapsee Pannu Is Resplendent in Gaurang Shah Weaves With a Glowy Beauty Game in Tow, One Saree at a Time!

From pantsuits to little black dress and trenchcoat, Taapses sizzles in her glamorous outfits and we are awestruck. Her thick curly hair has our attention and her blushed cheeks deserve all the praises in this world. Her styling gets full points on our fashion meter and kudos to the entire team for putting it across so beautifully. Taapsee's new photoshoot has certainly intrigued us and we are excited to see more of her glamorous avatars on the big screen. Hopefully, she'll have some announcements to make in the future. Taapsee Pannu Looks Beautiful in Pink on the Cover of Femina Magazine's September Edition (View Pic).

Taapsee Pannu for Elle India

Taapsee Pannu for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check More Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Taapsee has her kitty filled with some amazing releases. From Rashmi Rocket to Loop Lapeta and Haseen Dilruba, the actress is looking forward to three crucial releases and here's sending her all the good wishes for the same. May this new year shine the brightest for her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).