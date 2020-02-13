Valentine’s Day 2020 Traditional Outfit Ideas: Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Stun!

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As much as the global fashion scene is dynamic and versatile, the traditional Indian attire bears a strong, diverse and dramatic presence. There is an amazing aura surrounding the Indian weave. But we often ignore the Indian attire in our bid to bag all the western ensembles. With V-Day on the anvil, some of us may not be in the mood to wear the stereotypical dresses. Indian attires come to the rescue. This V-Day, if traditional is your go-to vibe then these sartorial chic ladies, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor will lend you outfit ideas to steal.

With a wide array to choose from, like the sequined saree, printed saree, an Anarkali, ethnic dresses and neo-ethnic dresses. Here's a closer look.

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Sequined Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Give the sequined saree a go this V-Day, just like Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kajol Devgan. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Printed sarees can look oh-so-stunning, as elucidated by Katrina Kaif. The polka dot printed saree found a muse in Priyanka Chopra.

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan owns the rich-hued saree and gives it a playful vibe with a striped blouse.

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shows us how to spruce up the vibe with separates from Nupur Kanoi. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral sarees can look equally enticing, demonstrated by Richa Chaddha.

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If pink is your colour then Janhvi Kapoor lends an example with her beaded blouse and Arpita Mehra saree.

Valentine's Day Traditional Style Ideas - Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's chic separates by Eka are easy and comfortable.

So which of these vibes would be your go-to this V-Day? Do let us know your favorite look. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity-inspired wardrobe ideas.