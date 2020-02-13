Valentine’s Day 2020 Traditional Outfit Ideas: Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Stun!

As much as the global fashion scene is dynamic and versatile, the traditional Indian attire bears a strong, diverse and dramatic presence. There is an amazing aura surrounding the Indian weave. But we often ignore the Indian attire in our bid to bag all the western ensembles. With V-Day on the anvil, some of us may not be in the mood to wear the stereotypical dresses. Indian attires come to the rescue. This V-Day, if traditional is your go-to vibe then these sartorial chic ladies, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor will lend you outfit ideas to steal.
With a wide array to choose from, like the sequined saree, printed saree, an Anarkali, ethnic dresses and neo-ethnic dresses. Here's a closer look.
Give the sequined saree a go this V-Day, just like Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kajol Devgan. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!
Printed sarees can look oh-so-stunning, as elucidated by Katrina Kaif. The polka dot printed saree found a muse in Priyanka Chopra.
Vidya Balan owns the rich-hued saree and gives it a playful vibe with a striped blouse.
Kriti Sanon shows us how to spruce up the vibe with separates from Nupur Kanoi. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!
Floral sarees can look equally enticing, demonstrated by Richa Chaddha.
If pink is your colour then Janhvi Kapoor lends an example with her beaded blouse and Arpita Mehra saree.
Kangana Ranaut's chic separates by Eka are easy and comfortable.
So which of these vibes would be your go-to this V-Day? Do let us know your favorite look. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity-inspired wardrobe ideas.